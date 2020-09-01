CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $86.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

