Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

