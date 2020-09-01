Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Kansas City Southern worth $136,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $182.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

