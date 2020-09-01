State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.42% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

