Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,495 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 270,145 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after buying an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

