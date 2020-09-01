Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 260,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Occidental Petroleum worth $134,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after acquiring an additional 865,272 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

