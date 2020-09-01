State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $296.98 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Beard sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total value of $1,452,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,612,897. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

