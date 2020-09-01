State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 735,790 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 735,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

