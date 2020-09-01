Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,793 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Fair Isaac worth $141,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,846,293. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $420.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.