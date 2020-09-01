Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 284,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.