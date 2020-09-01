Amalgamated Bank Has $386,000 Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 80.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 383,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

