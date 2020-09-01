Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.