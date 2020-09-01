State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $13,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 433,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 378,449 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 154.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,527 shares during the period.

TER opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,238,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

