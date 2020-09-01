State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.