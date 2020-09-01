State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,286 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

