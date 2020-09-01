State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 23,440 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

