BidaskClub Lowers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

