Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

MRNA stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. Moderna has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 64,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $4,033,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,541 shares of company stock valued at $54,815,085. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Has $386,000 Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Has $386,000 Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Everbridge Inc
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Everbridge Inc
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report