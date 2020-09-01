Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

MRNA stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. Moderna has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 64,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $4,033,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,541 shares of company stock valued at $54,815,085. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

