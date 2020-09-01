Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post sales of $113.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $109.65 million. NMI posted sales of $101.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $445.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.46 million to $456.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $527.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.96 million to $588.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NMI stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

