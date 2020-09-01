Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $31.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of MIRM opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $610.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,860,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 118,631 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

