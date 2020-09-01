National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 531,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

