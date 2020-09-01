MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $485.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.