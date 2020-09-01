MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $485.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68.
In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
