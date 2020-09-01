BidaskClub Downgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Buy

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRMB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.