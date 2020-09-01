Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

