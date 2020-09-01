State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 75,935 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

