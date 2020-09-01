Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $204.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

