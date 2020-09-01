Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,679,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,185,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,817 shares of company stock worth $2,584,000 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

