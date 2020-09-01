State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE LYV opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

