State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.