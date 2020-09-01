Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Strategic Education stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

