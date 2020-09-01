Brooks Automation, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Brooks Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of BRKS opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,610. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

