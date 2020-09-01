Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 81.91% from the company’s current price.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

NYSE:MSI opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after purchasing an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

