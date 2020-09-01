Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,426. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Brinker International by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

