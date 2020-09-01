Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.