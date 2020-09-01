GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $4.70 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.