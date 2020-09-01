Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.
Shares of EXR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21.
In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
