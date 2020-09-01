Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of EXR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

