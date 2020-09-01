Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

BLMN stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

