JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

TGTX opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.41. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

