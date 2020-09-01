Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,569 Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 270.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of PWR opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

