INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INMB. Roth Capital lifted their target price on INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of INmune Bio worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

