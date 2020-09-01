CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

