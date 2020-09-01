Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLUU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 851,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 28.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 208,078 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

