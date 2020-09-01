Needham & Company LLC Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $47.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Domo stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

