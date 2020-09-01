Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Colfax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -475.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

