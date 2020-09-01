Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

