Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 53.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,122.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

