Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

