Assetmark Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

