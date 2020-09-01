Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.