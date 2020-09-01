BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 360,323 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,949,000 after buying an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

